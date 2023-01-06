Nine litterateurs to be honoured with Purwaiya National Award

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Jan 5: National based social, literary and cultural organisation – Purwaiya has decided to honour nine litterateurs of different languages of the country for the year 2021 and 2022.

It may be noted that Purwaiya honours writers working in different genres of literature every year. Dr Ujjwal Alok, the national coordinator of the organisation said that for the year 2021, the Purwaiya Shikhar Samman for outstanding contribution in the field of literature, education, research and journalism will be received by Prof Satish Kumar Rai (BRA University Muzaffarpur); the Purwaiya Katha Samman will be received by Ranvijay (Banaras), and Ramesh Prajapati (Delhi) will receive the award of Purvaiya Kavita Samman.

Rumi Laskar Bora (Assam) will receive the Purwaiya Shikhar Samman for the year 2022; Dr Jamuna Bini (Arunachal Pradesh) will receive Purwaiya Katha Samman; Pankaj Chowdhary (Delhi) will be honoured with Purwaiya Poetry Samman; Purvaiya Translation Samman will be given to Devendra Kumar Devesh (Calcutta); Priyadarshan (New Delhi) has been selected for Purwaiya Criticism Award and Mrityunjay Kumar Singh (West Bengal) has been selected for Purwaiya Bhojpuri Shikhar Samman, 2022.

Dr Gorakh Prasad Mastana, the patron of the organisation, Dr Santosh Patel, the founder, have congratulated the selected litterateurs.