NTPC Bongaigaon observes Vigilance Awareness Week

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Nov 3: The National Thermal Power Company (NTPC) Bongaigaon Salakati joined the rest of the nation in observing the Vigilance Awareness Week which started on October 31 for a week.

The event started with employees of the station marking the day with a vigilance oath which was administered by Karunakar Das, CGM in the presence of Arunashis Das, GM (Projects) NTPC Bongaigaon in the presence of Ujjwal Sarkar, CVO, NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati and all departmental heads, employees and representatives of union and association of the station. This week marks for the organisation to be vigilant and strive towards an integrity-based system constantly reminding to imbibe a professional and ethical culture within the company.

Das stressed on a corruption free society and urged employees and associates to be aware of various measures/steps to make the organisation vigilant and integrity based. Vigilance oath was also observed inside the plant premises wherein Umesh Singh, GM (O&M) in the presence of Induri S Reddy, GM (Maintenance) administered the oath among the engineers of the plant. Singh highlighted the role of a vigilant organisation and also the perils of corruption in today’s date.

The week-long celebration organised by the vigilance wing of the station will see various competitions and activities within the organisation with Covid appropriate behaviour.