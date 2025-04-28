One Pakistani Citizen Identified in Assam, Confirms CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 28: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday revealed that state authorities have identified only one Pakistani citizen residing in Assam, currently living in Tinsukia district after marrying a local resident.

Speaking to media persons in Dibrugarh, the Chief Minister said the woman is the only Pakistani citizen in the state and has applied for a long-term visa.

Sarma stated that the Assam government has approached the Government of India, seeking clarification on whether the woman should be allowed to stay or be repatriated.

He emphasized that this is an isolated incident and reiterated that no other Pakistani citizens are residing in Assam.

Addressing broader security concerns, CM Sarma also remarked that while India should consider taking tough action against Bangladesh, such decisions are strategic in nature.

“As a Chief Minister, we can only make recommendations, but the Government of India will make the final decision after evaluating all security aspects—whether it addresses Pakistan and Bangladesh simultaneously or one after the other,” Sarma added.