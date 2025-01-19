Over 13 illegal rat-hole mines sealed in Margherita

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Jan 18: Over 13 illegal rat-hole mines along with two rooms were sealed, 4 illegal coal miners arrested, one kirsloskar generator, and excavators have been seized on Saturday from Bittu Pahar of Namdang colliery under Margherita Co-District, on morning hours where four illegal coal miners were also arrested in this connection.

The executive magistrate of Margherita co-district administration Pritom Gogoi, director general of police G P Singh, Margherita police officials, officials from North Eastern Coalfields, Coal India Ltd Margherita and officials from Assam Power Distribution Company Limited’s Margherita sub-divisional engineer office were present during the time of raid and sealing of the rat-hole mines.

The decision followed a meeting of the Assam Cabinet, held on January 16 in Morigaon, where it was decided that all rat-hole mines in the North Eastern Coalfields of Assam will be permanently closed, and an SOP in this will be issued.

It may be mentioned that the action was taken following a tragic incident at an illegal rat-hole mine in Umrangso, Dima Hasao, where many coal miners tragically lost their lives. Gogoi said that the operations and arrests were carried out following the instructions from Dispur and all arrested illegal coal miners and seized excavators will be brought to Margherita police station and further investigation will be done under the law.