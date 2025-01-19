16 C
Guwahati
Sunday, January 19, 2025
type here...

Over 13 illegal rat-hole mines sealed in Margherita

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Jan 18: Over 13 illegal rat-hole mines along with two rooms were sealed, 4 illegal coal miners arrested, one kirsloskar generator, and excavators have been seized on Saturday from Bittu Pahar of Namdang colliery under Margherita Co-District, on morning hours where four illegal coal miners were also arrested in this connection.

- Advertisement -

The executive magistrate of Margherita co-district administration Pritom Gogoi, director general of police G P Singh, Margherita police officials, officials from North Eastern Coalfields, Coal India Ltd Margherita and officials from Assam Power Distribution Company Limited’s Margherita sub-divisional engineer office were present during the time of raid and sealing of the rat-hole mines.

Related Posts:

The decision followed a meeting of the Assam Cabinet, held on January 16 in Morigaon, where it was decided that all rat-hole mines in the North Eastern Coalfields of Assam will be permanently closed, and an SOP in this will be issued.

It may be mentioned that the action was taken following a tragic incident at an illegal rat-hole mine in Umrangso, Dima Hasao, where many coal miners tragically lost their lives. Gogoi said that the operations and arrests were carried out following the instructions from Dispur and all arrested illegal coal miners and seized excavators will be brought to Margherita police station and further investigation will be done under the law.

6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Education minister Ranoj Pegu assures to resolve issues related to Bodo...

The Hills Times -
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam 10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park 10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam