16 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
type here...

Peace Accord Between ULFA Likely On Dec 29

Amit Shah, Himanta, Arabinda Rajkhowa To Be Present At Pact Signing Prog

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Dec 26: A tripartite accord is likely to be signed on December 29 between the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), and the Central and Assam governments, aiming to bring a lasting peace in the northeastern state, sources said on Tuesday.

 

- Advertisement -

Union home minister Amit Shah, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and over a dozen top leaders of the pro-talks faction of the ULFA, headed by Arabinda Rajkhowa, will be present at the signing of the peace agreement here.

 

The accord will take care of a host of long-standing political, economic and social issues concerning Assam, besides providing cultural safeguards and land rights to the indigenous people, the sources privy to the development said.

 

- Advertisement -

The hardline faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), led by Paresh Baruah, will not be part of the agreement as he has been consistently rejecting the olive branch offered by the government.

 

Two top leaders of the Rajkhowa group — Anup Chetia and Sashdhar Choudhary — were in the national capital last week and closeted with the government interlocutors to give final touches to the peace agreement, the sources said.

 

- Advertisement -

Those who have been talking to the ULFA faction from the government side include director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka and the government’s advisor on Northeast affairs A K Mishra.

 

The Rajkhowa-led ULFA faction had begun unconditional talks with the central government in 2011, despite strong opposition from hardline faction led by Paresh Baruah, who is believed to be residing at a place along the China-Myanmar border.

 

The ULFA was formed in 1979 with the demand for a ‘sovereign Assam’. Since then, the outfit has been involved in subversive activities that led to the central government declaring it as a banned outfit in 1990.

 

The Rajkhowa faction joined peace talks with the government on September 3, 2011 after an agreement for Suspension of Operations (SoO) was signed between the ULFA, central and state governments.  (PTI)

 

Premium Whiskies To Make Your Winters ‘Liquorly Warm’
Premium Whiskies To Make Your Winters ‘Liquorly Warm’
Must Visit Places In Arunachal’s West Kameng District
Must Visit Places In Arunachal’s West Kameng District
10 Single Malt Whiskies Under INR 7000
10 Single Malt Whiskies Under INR 7000
7 Romantic Weekend Getaways Northeast India
7 Romantic Weekend Getaways Northeast India
8 Shawls You Have In Winter Season
8 Shawls You Have In Winter Season
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur returning to normalcy after enduring over 7 months of ethnic...

The Hills Times - 0
Premium Whiskies To Make Your Winters ‘Liquorly Warm’ Must Visit Places In Arunachal’s West Kameng District 10 Single Malt Whiskies Under INR 7000 7 Romantic Weekend Getaways Northeast India 8 Shawls You Have In Winter Season