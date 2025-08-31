24.7 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 31, 2025
Prohibitory orders imposed in Kokrajhar ahead of BTC polls

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
KOKRAJHAR, Aug 30: Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS have been imposed in Assam’s Kokrajhar district to maintain peace and ensure the smooth conduct of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

The orders were issued by District Magistrate Masanda M Pertin.

As per the order, carrying of licensed firearms has been strictly prohibited across Kokrajhar until the completion of the election process.

Exemptions have been made only for police personnel, army and para-military forces on election duty, as well as sportsmen associated with the National Rifle Association of India participating in recognised sporting events on production of valid documents.

In another order, the district magistrate prohibited unauthorised public meetings, rallies and processions.

Use of vehicles for electioneering and rallies without prior permission from competent authorities, organisation of fairs without permission, use of loudspeakers without approval, carrying of weapons or explosive materials, and torchlight processions have been strictly restricted.

These prohibitions will remain in force until further notice.

Executive magistrates, police personnel, army and central armed police force engaged in election duty will be exempted from the purview of the orders.

The district magistrate said these measures have been taken in view of preventing any untoward incidents and maintaining peace and tranquility in the district as well as ensuing smooth conduct of the BTC elections in Kokrajhar.

Elections to the 40-member BTC will be held on September 22, with counting of votes on September 26.

Besides Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri and Tamulpur districts are under the jurisdiction of the BTC. (PTI)

