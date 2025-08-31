33 Bangladeshi infiltrators pushed back

GUWAHATI, Aug 30: Assam Police has pushed back 33 new infiltrators to Bangladesh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

‘33 new infiltrators have been pushed back to where they belong — Bangladesh’, Sarma posted on X.

The CM also warned, “Beware: our stringent efforts continue and will further intensify in the coming days.’

He, however, did not mention from which sector they have been pushed back but most infiltrators are being sent back through the India-Bangladesh border in Sribhumi district.

‘Now playing on illegal infiltrators playlist: Assam Police take me home, to the place I belong’, he added.

The CM had earlier this week said that the police is pushing back 70-100 infiltrators back to Bangladesh every week.

More than 450 alleged illegal infiltrators have been pushed back in recent months.

Sarma has claimed that the state government was committed to an infiltration-free Assam.

The BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1,885 km long India-Bangladesh border in the North East since the disturbances began in Bangladesh last year.

Assam Police is also maintaining a high alert along the India-Bangladesh border to ensure that no person can enter the state illegally and any person without any valid citizenship documents will be pushed back, an official said. (PTI)

