Peace prevailed in state to celebrate ‘Bohag Bihu’ without inhibition: Sarbananda Sonowal

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, April 15: Union minister of ports, shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal addressed multiple public meetings at New Rangagarha regional playground in Gatang, Lakhipathar as well as at Barekuri in Makum LAC area.

At the start of the day, Sonowal paid his respects when he prayed at the Panitola Bornaamghar before beginning his day long campaigning for BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sonowal also took part in a Padyatra that took place from Borbil Hanuman Mandir to Gandhi Maidan in Digboi. Despite festivities, thousands join the Padyatra, exhibiting popularity of the BJP in the area. Sonowal is contesting as the BJP candidate for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency that will go to polls on 19 April. He was accompanied by Rameswar Teli, Union minister of state for petroleum and natural gas, Ponakan Baruan, Chabua MLA Pulak Gohain, general secretary of BJP (Assam) Suren Phukan, Digboi MLA Bolin Chetia, and Makum MLA among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “From the 60s, the youth of the state has borne a lot and we, the Assamese people, must not forget the brutal atrocities committed at the behest of the Congress governments. Anyone aligning with Congress must remember that people could not celebrate Bihu due to violence, insurgency, overall law and order issues that spiralled out of hand during the its governments. People suffered a great deal during these years. It’s difficult to articulate the dreadful conditions they fostered in the region. Back then, Assam felt like a living nightmare, with reports of Assamese youth dying tragically rampant, leaving the populace in a state of despair. Those, relying on the support of Congress, wishing to do their politics, should not have forgotten this while seeking people’s trust when their senior partner has betrayed people of everything for nearly six decades. This is really unfortunate. People will respond to this on April 19 as the opposition heads towards becoming a zero.”

“Since 2014, when Narendra Modiji took charge as the Prime Minister of India, an honest attempt has been made to find peace and work out a meaningful and dignified solution with mutual discussion. Today, we live in a peaceful environment largely due to the painstaking effort that Narendra Modi ji took to get the Northeast region out and make them part of the India’s national narrative. It is unimaginable that Assam could be chosen for a semiconductor hub until a few years ago due to apathy, ignorance towards the development of the region. Modi ji made it a mission to make Assam along with the Northeast the growth engine of India’s next economic surge. Today, he has given a reason to celebrate as the peace attained under his government has enabled everyone to celebrate Bohag Bihu without any fear of inhibition, trepidation or agitation.”

Sonowal, speaking to the first time voters, assured them of a secure future under their government. He emphasised Modi’s commitment to ensure employment for the upcoming voters. Under BJP rule, youth unemployment would be addressed comprehensively, with opportunities not only in the public sector but also in private enterprises. Gone are the days where securing a job relied solely on connections; now, merit and skill will prevail, ensuring a fulfilling life for all.

“The era of ‘middlemen’ or ‘Dalal Raj’ dominating the job market in Assam was over when I took strong action as the chief minister. Special provisions have been implemented to offer free training to the children of the tea tribe community in Assam, paving their way for higher education and civil services examinations. Today, the tea community stands on par with other ethnic groups in Assam, witnessing significant development strides such as access to clean drinking water, ration cards, improved roads, and various public transportation initiatives. Notably, the Digboi Refinery, a key establishment in Assam, has seen its capacity increase from 0.69 million tonnes to 1 million tonnes. The recent introduction of the ‘Ayushman Bharat Bima Yojana’ by the Modi government for individuals in their seventies has brought substantial relief to the people,” the Union minister said.