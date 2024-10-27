Potters preserved their legacy amid rising cost ahead of Diwali

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Oct 26: With Diwali just days away, the age-old tradition of lighting up homes with earthen lamps is seeing a revival across the state.

Potters, who have dedicated themselves to crafting these clay lamps, are now working tirelessly to meet the surging demand as families prepare to celebrate the festival of lights where among them is the Paul family of makum pathar in Margherita Co-District who continue to uphold the centuries-old craft passed down through generations.

Gopal Paul a traditional potter, has committed himself to producing approximately 5,000 clay lamps for the upcoming festival where his family has been engaged in this craft for generations, a legacy that dates back to their forefathers.

Despite the significance and cultural value of this artisanal work, the Pauls family faces a daunting struggle to keep the craft alive.

Gopal’s efforts to sustain his five-member household through pottery have grown increasingly challenging due to the rising cost of materials and living expenses.

The situation has become even more pressing as the cost of raw materials, such as clay and fuel, continues to climb putting pressure on potters like Gopal Paul who already operate on slim margins.

Though he remains committed to preserving the craft where Gopal Paul admits that sustaining the business is becoming harder with each passing year.

The family points out that without meaningful support or subsidies from the Assam government it is becoming nearly impossible to continue this traditional occupation which has already seen a significant decline in recent decades.

As Diwali approaches, the Pauls are racing against time to fulfill the orders for their earthen lamps. However, questions linger about the future of traditional pottery, as potters across the region face similar economic hardships.

Under Margherita Co-District there are a total of 10 traditional potter families where more than centuries they are engaged in their traditional old occupation.