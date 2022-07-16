RG Baruah College Observes 45th Foundation Day

GUWAHATI, July 15: Befitting the death anniversary of the ‘Lion Man’ famed Radha Govinda Baruah, who is also considered as the architect of modern Assam, the city’s RG Baruah College on Friday observed its 45th foundation day in the college premises. RG Baruah College principal Dr Pranjit Kumar Nath formally inaugurated the occasion by lighting ceremonial lamps. Accordingly, the teachers, students and other administrative staff of the institution made a floral tribute to the idol of late RG Baruah. Prominent researcher and Satriya dance artiste Dr Mallika Kandali spoke on the works of the lion man.