33 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 16, 2022
type here...

RG Baruah College Observes 45th Foundation Day

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 15: Befitting the death anniversary of the ‘Lion Man’ famed Radha Govinda Baruah, who is also considered as the architect of modern Assam, the city’s RG Baruah College on Friday observed its 45th foundation day in the college premises. RG Baruah College principal Dr Pranjit Kumar Nath formally inaugurated the occasion by lighting ceremonial lamps. Accordingly, the teachers, students and other administrative staff of the institution made a floral tribute to the idol of late RG Baruah. Prominent researcher and Satriya dance artiste Dr Mallika Kandali spoke on the works of the lion man.

 

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Farmers in West Karbi Anglong District Worried Due to Dry Spell

The Hills Times - 0