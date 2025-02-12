21 C
‘Suzhal – The Vortex’ season 2 to premiere on Prime Video on February 28

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Tamil series “Suzhal – The Vortex” will return for its second season on Prime Video on February 28, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.

The new chapter of the award-winning show, written and created by Pushkar and Gayatri, set against the backdrop of the Ashtakaali festival, an annual festival held in the fictional village of Kaalipattanam in Tamil Nadu.

Kathir and Aishwarya Rajesh are returning in lead roles in the second season of “Suzhal – The Vortex”, which is directed by Bramma and Sarjun KM and produced by Pushkar and Gayatri’s Wallwatcher Films.

“The new installment picks up from the momentous climax of season one, with Nandini (Aishwarya) staring at an uncertain future in prison, while Sakkarai (Kathir) reaches a mystifying village with a sinister history. But an unexpected murder casts a dark shadow on the village and its natives, spreading far and wide,” read the official synopsis.

Pushkar and Gayatri, who also serve as producers on the series, said “Suzhal – The Vortex” delves deeper into an even darker, mysterious, and absorbing crime that is entangled with the lives of the natives of a fictional village and the visually vibrant festival of Ashtakaali.

“Under the masterful direction of Bramma and Sarjun, the spectacular performances by Kathir, Aishwarya, and Lal, and the ensemble cast that includes an eclectic mix of experienced and fresh talent, the series highlights the versatility of local storytelling that can appeal to a wider audience.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Prime Video to build on the franchise, as they not only empower creators while offering a much larger canvas for their creative vision but are also instrumental in showcasing content to a global audience through their service,” they said in a joint statement.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said the first season of “Suzhal – The Vortex” is a great testament to local stories breaking through at a global level, and winning appreciation from viewers and critics alike.

“We’re thrilled to bring a second season of this clutter-breaking series, as we build on this very successful collaboration with Wallwatcher Films. Experts at what they do, Pushkar and Gayatri are adept in crafting compelling narratives in the thriller-mystery genre with such rich cultural nuances, and we’re confident that the second season too will delight our audiences,” Madhok added.

The series also stars Lal, Saravanan, Gouri Kishan, Monisha Blessy, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Shrisha, Abhirami Bose, Nikhila Sankar, Rini, Kalaivani Bhaskar, and Ashwini Nambiar in pivotal roles, along with Manjima Mohan and Kayal Chandran making special appearances.

