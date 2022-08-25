Samaj Hitakar Bota Awarded To Bisa Nong Singpho

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Aug 24: Bisa Nong Singpho, the Singpho chief and a renowned social activist was awarded with ‘Samaj Hitakar Bota – 2022’ by the Late Bhupen Chandra Neog Memorial Trust on Tuesday.

Bisa Nong Singhpho who is currently suffering from old age ailments was presented the award at his residence at Bisagaon in Ledo, Margherita sub-division of Tinsukia district by a delegation led by the director of the trust, Jagat Changmai and secretary Ranajyoti Neog.

The trust which was formed in memory of social activist and a retired teacher Late Bhupen Chandra Neog has instituted this award and Bisa Nong Singhpho was the first person to receive the award. Shyamal Neog and Swaraj Neog, the two grandsons of Late Bhupen Chandra Neog were also present during the award giving programme.

On the other hand, a twenty members delegation of Tinsukia District Journalists Association (TDJA) led by its president Anuj Kalita and general secretary Ranajyoti Neog visited the residence of Singpho chief Bisa Nong Singhpho on Tuesday. The TDJA felicitated the Singhpho chief with a gamosa, a cheleng chadar and a citation for his contributions to the society.

The Singhpho chief was also felicitated by the president of Margherita Anchalik Panchayat Sukhdev Sharma, on behalf of Margherita Journalists’ Association, secretary Prashanta Chetia and on behalf of Ledo Central Namghar Committee, president Tarun Gogoi and vice president Dhiraj Sonowal; Kailash Kumar Gupta, Central Committee president of All Assam Bhojpuri Parishad and several others were also present.