Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Assam Don Bosco University hosts Blood Donation Camp on World Social Work Day

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 11: The Department of Social Work at Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU) organized a Voluntary Blood Donation Camp today at the university’s Health Centre in Tapesia, Kamarkuchi, Sonapur, in collaboration with the Blood Centre of District Hospital Sonapur and the Red Ribbon Club. The event, held to commemorate World Social Work Day under the theme “Strengthening Intergenerational Solidarity for Enduring Well-Being,” saw enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, and healthcare professionals.

The camp was inaugurated by Fr. (Dr.) Jose Palely, Vice Chancellor of ADBU, who lauded the initiative and urged students to embrace the spirit of service. “Blood donation is a noble act that bridges generations and strengthens community bonds. Today, our youth have shown how solidarity can save lives,” he remarked. Fr. (Dr.) Zacharias George, Registrar of ADBU, opened the ceremony with a prayer, blessing the endeavour and its participants.

Fr. James Chacko, Deputy Registrar and Director of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, honored the medical team from District Hospital Sonapur for their pivotal role. Recognized personnel included Dr. Gitanjali Das (Pathologist), Punam Chhetri (Counsellor), and lab technicians Chandan Thakuria and Pranab Kr Sarma, whose expertise ensured the camp’s smooth operation.

A total of 85 students and faculty members volunteered to donate blood, reflecting the university’s commitment to social responsibility. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Subhrangshu Dhar, Head, Department of Social Work, ADBU, emphasized the initiative’s significance, “This camp symbolizes how academia and healthcare can collaborate for the greater good. We are proud to contribute to a cause for fostering solidarity for a healthier tomorrow.”

The event successfully highlighted the importance of voluntary blood donation in saving lives and fostering community engagement. The organizers expressed their gratitude to all participants and stakeholders for making the event a success and reiterated their commitment to promoting social welfare and well-being through such initiatives.

Latest news
