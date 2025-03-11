17 C
SRK sets stage on fire at IIFA 2025 with spectacular performance

JAIPUR, March 10: Nostalgia met stardom at the 25th IIFA Awards when Shah Rukh Khan turned the clock back with a performance recalling his hit songs through the decades, reminding everyone why he continues to rule as one of India’s biggest superstars.

The actor’s performance late Sunday was the most anticipated one at the silver jubilee edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards, which was held in Jaipur, Rajasthan. And Shah Rukh did not disappoint.

His entry was preceded by a spectacular drone show, which lit up the sky with formations celebrating his journey in cinema with words like ‘SRK’ and ‘The King’. The drones also painted a picture of Shah Rukh in his signature arms-wide-open style, sending the crowd into a frenzy.
It was a grand introduction befitting the King of Bollywood, and he arrived with the tune of “Badshah” from his 1999 film of the same name playing in the backdrop.

The performance was a crash course into the many hits songs of his career such as “Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana” from his 1995 hit “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” to “Arey Re Arey” and “Chak Dhoom Dhoom” from 1997’s “Dil To Pagal Hai”.

He was joined by Madhuri Dixit, his co-star from the film. The two danced together, recreating their chemistry on stage. The moves had the audience cheering, making it one of the most unforgettable moments of the night.

The actor then came to his hits from 2000s — “Main Hoon Don” from “Don”, “Say Shaava” from “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” and “Dard-E-Disco” from “Om Shanti Om”. (PTI)

