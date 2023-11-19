Swasthya Sewa Utsav-2 Set To Commence On November 20

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 18: In the wake of the triumphant conclusion of Swasthya Sewa Utsav -1 (SSU) in April this year, Assam’s Health and Family Welfare Department is set to embark on the next chapter of health advocacy with Swasthya Sewa Utsav -2, said an official statement on Saturday.

As per the statement, the Swasthya Sewa Utsav -2 is scheduled to unfold from November 20 to 22.

As envisioned by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to hold a Swasthya Sewa Utsav for government health institutions on the lines of Gunotsav for the government schools, final preparations are in full swing by the Department of Health and Family Welfare for conducting the 2nd Swasthya Sewa Utsav.

“The Swasthya Sewa Utsav -2 will be conducted in context of providing quality healthcare services across the state covering 1261 Government Health Institutions (22 – District Hospitals, 15 – Sub- divisional Civil Hospitals, 213 – Community Health Centres and 1011 – Primary Health Centres). The government health institutions will be assessed on infrastructure, human resources, and service delivery,” the statement added.

It further said that the targeted health facilities will undergo internal as well as external assessment, adding, “Internal assessment by internal evaluators for building facility level capacity for ‘Swasthya Sewa Utsav’ has already been completed in this regard”.

The team for external evaluators will comprise of two assessors; one the member of parliament, member of legislative assembly, IAS officers, IPS officers and ACS officers. The other will be faculties, doctors and post graduate students of Medical Colleges.

“There will be a pre-defined checklist against each category of health institutions for the evaluators to complete the assessment of the facilities within the above mentioned 3 days. Total 430 teams will be engaged during the 3 day Utsav,” it added.

The primary objectives of the Utsav are to provide comprehensive health care services to the community by assessing the gaps, to make the health facilities IPHS 2022 compliance, to create and share sustainable practices related to key areas of concern in public health facilities linked to positive health outcomes, to promote cleanliness, hygiene and infection control practices in public health facilities, to reduce infant mortality rate and maternal mortality ratio, to reduce out of pocket expenditure of the service users.

“In this regard a state level and district level launch is planned on November 20, 2023. It is an appeal to all concerned to participate in the Utsav and make it a grand success,” the statement concluded.