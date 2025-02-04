Educational standards set to rise in Cachar with Gunotsav 2025

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 3: In a determined push to enhance educational standards and improve learning outcomes, the Cachar district administration, under the leadership of District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, is all set to implement Gunotsav 2025.

Expressing confidence in the initiative, Cachar DC Mridul Yadav said, “While the progress so far has been commendable, the ultimate goal remains to ensure that every school meets the highest standards of education. The inclusion of new evaluation criteria and the integration of technology will strengthen the assessment framework and help address previous shortcomings more effectively.”

This ambitious initiative, spearheaded by the Government of Assam, marks the sixth edition of the state’s flagship program aimed at comprehensive evaluation and academic excellence.

Gunotsav 2025 will unfold in three meticulously planned phases, covering all 35 districts of Assam. Schools will first conduct self-evaluations, followed by rigorous external assessments to ensure a holistic and transparent appraisal of their performance.

The final phase of this large-scale assessment is scheduled to commence on February 4, with external evaluations spanning from February 5 to 7 across 10 districts, including Cachar, Dibrugarh, and Nalbari. In Cachar alone, an impressive 2,175 schools and over 2.34 lakh students will actively participate, reaffirming the state’s commitment to fostering a robust education system.

The Cachar Administration has undertaken extensive preparations to ensure the smooth execution of Gunotsav 2025. In Cachar district, 550 external evaluators are required, with 444 evaluators already confirmed from Hailakandi and Karimganj. A meticulous strategy is in place to bridge the remaining gap, ensuring a fair, transparent, and efficient evaluation process. The administration’s unwavering focus on educational transformation underscores its determination to uplift academic standards across the district.

Notably, the past editions of Gunotsav have yielded positive results, with the Cachar district showing a steady improvement in school performance. In 2023, only 34.38% of schools achieved an ‘A’ grade, but this figure rose to 44.54% in 2024, indicating significant progress.

With Gunotsav 2025, the district administration is committed to further elevating educational outcomes, setting even higher benchmarks for excellence.

This year’s edition of Gunotsav introduces several key innovations aimed at refining the evaluation process. A dedicated mobile application and digital portal have been launched to facilitate seamless data collection and reporting.

Additionally, for the first time, schools will be assessed on the quality and consistency of student uniforms, as per the directive of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Another significant addition is the “Transparency Award,” which will recognise districts demonstrating the highest levels of fairness and integrity in their evaluation procedures.

Furthermore, schools will be held accountable for effectively addressing concerns highlighted in previous Gunotsav reports, ensuring a continuous cycle of improvement.

With a renewed commitment to academic excellence, Gunotsav 2025 is poised to bring about a transformative impact on Assam’s education system. The rigorous evaluation framework, strengthened by technological advancements and a steadfast commitment to transparency, underscores Assam’s vision of providing quality education for all. Enthusiasm runs high among educators, students, and administrators, as they prepare to embrace this landmark initiative with dedication and resolve.

As the countdown to Gunotsav 2025 begins, the Cachar district stands at the forefront of this educational revolution, ready to make meaningful strides toward a brighter future where no child is left behind in the pursuit of knowledge and academic excellence.