Tai Khamyang noted scholar and researcher celebrated his 100th Birthday

MARGHERITA, Nov 9: Tai Khamyang noted scholar, researcher and philosopher Samsa Pangyuk 100th Birthday celebration was celebrated on Saturday at his residents situated at number Powai mukh Margherita with grand ceremony.

Samsa Pangyuk was born on November 5, 1924 at a farmer family situated at 1 number powaimukh Tai Khamyang village which falls under Bhittorpowai gaon panchayat of 83 number Margherita Constituency of Tinsukia district.

Samsa Pangyuk wrote many books on Tai Khamyang language as he has got abundance knowledge on Tai Khamyang history, culture,language and literature.

Bhittorpowai Buddha Vihar was constructed by Samsa Pangyuk constructed Bhittorpowai Buddha Vihar for which the residents of this area shall always be grateful to him and being an ardent Buddhist religion devotee Samsa Pangyuk follow the eight principles of Buddhism very deeply.

On his 100th Birthday celebration All Assam Buddhist Association Tinsukia district committee, Powaimukh village Managing committee, Powaimukh ME School managing committee and teachers, Suman Khalen noted social worker of Bhittorpowai village and Bhittorpowai village residents felicitated Samsa Pangyuk with a feliciation letter,Assamese phoolam gamosha, Cheleng chador and token of gifts.

Sashidhar Shyam general secretary of All Assam Buddhist Association Tinsukia district committee said that noted Tai Khamyang scholar Samsa Pangyuk born at 1 number powaimukh Tai Khamyang village who have a vast knowledge on Tai Khamyang language, literature, history and culture where with a total 60 Tai Khamyang families residing at 1 and 2 number powaimukh Tai Khamyang village since many centuries.

Samsa Pangyuk was associated with various organisations and in his lifetime he did many development works at his village which cannot be counted for which All Assam Buddhist Association Tinsukia district committee felicitated him with a felicitation letter for completing 100 years said Sashidhar Shyam.

Samsa Pangyuk has four sons, three daughters, grandson, granddaughters, great grandson, daughters and a host of relatives.