Three fatal road accidents in Margherita on same day

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, April 21: In a heart-wrenching series of events on Sunday night hours the town of Margherita was struck by three catastrophic road accidents on the same day, claiming the lives of three individuals and leaving a community in mourning.

- Advertisement -

The deceased have been identified as Bhakta Bahadur Lama (47), Bhadra maya Chetry (45) and Babu Mandal (48), met their untimely deaths in separate incidents that have sent shockwaves through the Margherita region.

The grim sequence began in the afternoon hours on sunday under the jurisdiction of Margherita Police Station, in the Powai Bangaon area where Bhakta Bahadur Lama, a 47-year-old resident, who was riding a scooty when he lost control, veered off the road, and crashed into a ditch as the impact was fatal, and Lama succumbed to his injuries on the spot, leaving onlookers in disbelief.

Later that day, tragedy struck again in Lekhapani where Bhadra maya Chetry a 45-year-old woman, was walking along the NH 315 when a speeding vehicle, identified as a “Yoddha,” barreled into her from behind as the force of the collision was devastating, and Bhadra Maya Chetry died on the spot

The driver of the vehicle rushed her to Margherita Civil Hospital/FRU but doctors declared her dead on arrival and the driver, along with the vehicle, surrendered to the Margherita Police Station, where authorities are now investigating the case.

- Advertisement -

As the day drew to a close, a third accident unfolded in Margherita Chariali area around 6:30 pm where a head-on collision between a motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw claimed the life of Babu Mandal, a 48-year-old who was riding motorcycle died on the spot.

The crash also left several passengers in the auto-rickshaw, including a teenage boy and girl, injured and three of the injured are in critical condition and have been rushed to Tinsukia Civil Hospital for advanced medical treatment.

The corpse of all three persons have been moved to the morgue at Margherita Civil Hospital, where a somber atmosphere now prevails as family members, friends and residents are grappling with the sudden loss, as the hospital has become a focal point of grief and sorrow.

Margherita Police have taken custody of the Yoddha vehicle and its driver, while investigations into the scooter crash and the auto-rickshaw collision are underway where several questions arised about road safety and speeding are already being raised by the community, as Margherita mourns this unprecedented tragedy.

- Advertisement -

The untimely loss of three lives has send shock waves and a pale of gloom prevail at Margherita region.