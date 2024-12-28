Timeline for ADRE results, CMAAA installments announced

18 C
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 28: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has unveiled a series of measures aimed at bolstering youth empowerment and driving economic growth in the state, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Saturday.

In a Facebook Live session, the Chief Minister made key announcements concerning recruitment, job creation, and entrepreneurial support under various government schemes.

Sarma also assured that the written examination for recruitment in Assam Police is on track for completion by February 2025, signaling the government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises of creating robust employment opportunities.

Additionally, he announced that the results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE) will be declared by the first week of March, providing clarity to thousands of aspirants awaiting results.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “HCM Dr. @himantabiswa stated that efforts are underway to complete the written examination for recruitment in @assampolice by next February. He also mentioned that the results of the ADRE will be declared by the first week of March. Assam is paving the way for youth empowerment.”

Sarma further highlighted the ambitious Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan (CMAAA).

Under this scheme, Rs 1 lakh will be disbursed in two installments to 75,000 young entrepreneurs within the year, with the first installment issued immediately and the second in due course.

This initiative is expected to empower small businesses, generate employment, and contribute significantly to the state’s economic progress.

“HCM Dr. @himantabiswa announced through Facebook Live that ₹1 lakh will be provided in the first installment and ₹1 lakh in the second installment to 75,000 young entrepreneurs this year under CMAAA, helping them grow their businesses and drive Assam’s progress”, the CMO added.

