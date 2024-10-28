Assam to Advertise 15,000 Government Jobs in 2025, Says CM Sarma

HT Digital

Monday, October 28: The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced that the state government plans to advertise for 15,000 government posts in 2025 following the conclusion of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE) for 2024. During a media briefing held after the examinations, which wrapped up recently, Sarma revealed that the results for the Grade III and Grade IV exams will be made public in February 2025. He expressed the government’s commitment to facilitating the recruitment process by stating that appointment letters for successful candidates will be distributed on May 10, 2025, marking the fourth anniversary of the current administration.

The Chief Minister emphasized the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance job opportunities for the youth of Assam. He highlighted the significance of these recruitment drives in addressing unemployment in the state and fostering a more robust workforce. With the announcement of 15,000 new posts for 2025, Sarma aims to further bolster the state’s public service sector and provide a pathway for aspiring job seekers.

Additionally, Sarma touched upon the recognition of Assamese as a classical language, a long-standing aspiration of many in the region. To promote and celebrate the rich linguistic heritage of Assam, the government has planned a week-long event titled Bhasha Gaurav Saptah, scheduled from November 3 to 9, 2024. This initiative aims to engage all stakeholders and raise awareness about the importance of preserving and promoting the Assamese language.

The Chief Minister’s announcements come at a time when there is an increasing demand for government jobs, particularly among the youth in Assam. The ADRE examinations were designed to streamline the recruitment process, making it more efficient and transparent. By conducting these examinations, the government aims to ensure that deserving candidates are selected based on merit, thereby enhancing public confidence in the recruitment process.

In response to questions regarding the impact of these recruitment initiatives on the youth of Assam, Sarma expressed optimism. He noted that providing ample job opportunities will not only empower individuals but also contribute to the overall development of the state. The recruitment of a significant number of government employees is expected to strengthen various departments and improve the delivery of public services.

As the state prepares for these recruitment drives, the government is also taking steps to address the challenges faced by job seekers. Initiatives aimed at skill development and vocational training are being implemented to equip candidates with the necessary skills for various roles in the public sector. Sarma reiterated the government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for the youth, encouraging them to take advantage of the upcoming opportunities.

The Chief Minister’s announcements have been met with enthusiasm among the populace, particularly the youth, who view the proposed recruitment drives as a beacon of hope in an increasingly competitive job market. With the government’s proactive approach and planned initiatives, there is a renewed sense of optimism regarding employment prospects in Assam.

In conclusion, the Assam government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is making significant strides toward enhancing employment opportunities through the advertisement of 15,000 government posts in 2025. The commitment to declare the results of the recent ADRE examinations and distribute appointment letters on the government’s anniversary demonstrates a focused effort to address the pressing issue of unemployment in the state. With the celebration of Bhasha Gaurav Saptah, the government is also poised to reaffirm its dedication to preserving the cultural and linguistic heritage of Assam.