Training on artificial jewellery craft organised at Hojai

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Jan 5: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Regional Office, Guwahati, under its sponsorship, organised a micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) training on artificial jewellery craft activity among the members of women self-help groups at Multipurpose Hall of Dangaria Bari Mandir Complex in Hojai district on Wednesday last.

The programme was inaugurated by Rajendra Perna, DDM, NABARD in presence of DICC manager, DPM & BPM of ASRLM, bank officials from SBI, PNB, AGVB & ACAB Ltd. and representatives of Hojai Unnayan Mancha.

In his inaugural speech, Rajendar Perna, DDM-NABARD informed that in order to bridge the skill deficits and to facilitate optimisation of production activities being undertaken by matured SHG members, NABARD has been supporting need-based, on-location MEDPs since 2006. Over 30 members of matured SHGs residing in Jugijan Development Block of the district participated in the programme.

During the programme, other activities like record and bookkeeping, enterprise management, business dynamics, etc., were also held. The experts trained the participants on pencil sketching, beadwork, paper quilling, crochet jewellery, metal and gemstone rendering, colour rendering of rings, bangles, ear rings, chains.

“It is expected that this programme will upgrade the technical and entrepreneurial skills of the trainees so that they can start micro units for better earning,” Rajendar Perna said, adding that based on the quality of the products manufactured by the trainees, NABARD would consider in exhibiting and marketing the products including tie-up with various online portals like Flipkart, Amazon, etc.

However, he urged all the bankers to come forward and extend credit support to the interested trainees either through group mode of financing or through Mudra loans or the PMEGP loans, so that they could set up their own micro units.

Shantanu Gogoi, DPM-ASRLM, Gautam Saikia, AM-DICC, Suchismita Debnath, senior manager-PNB, Nibash Chakraborty, senior manager, AGVB, Niranjan Bora, BM, ACAB Ltd, Hemant Kumar, manager, SBI, Dipak Gogoi and Sujay Kr Dutta, secretary to Hojai Unnayan Mancha, guided the participants and praised the support of NABARD in organising such programmes for the development of women.