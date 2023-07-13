Training program on mechanisation for agriculture held in Nagaon

- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

Nagaon, July 12: A two-day training of trainers’ program focusing on mechanisation, covering aspects from seed to seed, drying, storage, and processing, was successfully conducted under the Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART) at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nagaon. The program, which commenced on Tuesday, concluded on Wednesday.

The inaugural address was delivered by Dr Niranjan Deka, principal scientist and head of KVK Nagaon, setting the tone for the training program. Dr Deka highlighted the objectives of the program and highlighted the benefits of utilising machinery in agricultural practices. He emphasised how adopting mechanisation can reduce labour costs and save time, urging farmers to embrace the opportunities offered by modern farm machinery.

The event witnessed the participation of scientists from the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), along with the entire KVK fraternity, including the APART team of KVK Nagaon. The training program was attended by over 25 participants representing five Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), three Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), and progressive farmers from various blocks of Nagaon district.

On the first day of the program, Dr Vivek Kumar, associate scientist, and Hrishikesh Phukan, junior researcher from IRRI, shared valuable insights on quality seed production, Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) techniques, and various machines utilised for harvesting, threshing, drying, and storage.

The second day of the program featured practical demonstrations of various farm machinery available at KVK Nagaon. Hrishikesh Phukan and Priyanka Deka, project associates from APART, KVK Nagaon, showcased and operated the machinery, including mini combine harvesters, reapers, seed cum fertiliser drills, portable rice mills, dry grinding machines, paddy transplanters, laser land levelers, drum seeders, rice puffing machines, and more. The demonstrations were carried out in the presence of the participants, providing them with firsthand experience and understanding of the machines.

The training program aimed to equip trainers with the knowledge and skills necessary for implementing mechanisation techniques in agriculture. By promoting the use of modern farm machinery, the program seeks to enhance agricultural efficiency and productivity, ultimately benefiting farmers in the Nagaon district and contributing to the overall growth of the agricultural sector.

The successful completion of the training program signifies a step forward in embracing mechanisation as a means to revolutionise agricultural practices in the region. The participants left the program with valuable insights and practical knowledge that will enable them to share their learnings with fellow farmers, thereby promoting the adoption of mechanisation in the farming community.