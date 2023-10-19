Two advocates recommended for elevation to Gauhati HC judgeship

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 18: In a significant development, two seasoned advocates have been recommended for elevation as judges of the Gauhati High Court by the Supreme Court Collegium.

This pivotal recommendation was made on Tuesday, following an extensive review of various factors. The Collegium meticulously examined suggestions put forth by the Gauhati High Court Collegium, considered the viewpoints of officials from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Nagaland, sought insights from Supreme Court judges well-acquainted with the workings of the Gauhati High Court, and evaluated feedback from the Union Department of Justice (DoJ) to gauge the aptness of these legal professionals for this prestigious role.

Although the Department of Justice raised concerns regarding the personal integrity of one of the recommended lawyers, Nair, the Collegium ultimately concurred that this should not hinder his elevation, particularly as the government confirmed the absence of any adverse information regarding his integrity.

Nair’s extensive legal practice, evidenced by his substantial professional income and numerous reported judgments in which he has been involved, has led the Collegium to recommend his appointment as a Gauhati High Court judge.

Additionally, the Collegium received favorable opinions from consultee judges and the Department of Justice regarding Goswami’s professional competence and integrity. As a result, the Collegium has proceeded to recommend his nomination as a Gauhati High Court judge. This decision reflects the Collegium’s dedication to appointing judges of exceptional caliber to serve on the Gauhati High Court bench.