Justice Ashutosh Kumar Appointed Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 15: Justice Ashutosh Kumar, who had been the Acting Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court. The promotion is a part of a larger overhaul in the higher judiciary, after the Centre’s July 11 order to appoint five judges from different High Courts as Chief Justices.

- Advertisement -

The appointments were done by President Droupadi Murmu, as stated in a press release from the Ministry of Law and Justice. The appointments are a result of recommendations given by the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, on May 26, 2025. The goal is to enhance judicial leadership and achieve effective functioning in the higher judiciary.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, who was the Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, has been confirmed as its Chief Justice now. In a similar manner, Justice Vibhu Bakhru, former judge in the Delhi High Court, has been appointed Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court.

Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, a current judge of the Patna High Court, has been promoted to the position of its Chief Justice. Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, on the other hand, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court.

A number of Chief Justices have also been shifted. Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, erstwhile Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, will now hold the same position at the Madras High Court. Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, who was presiding over the Tripura High Court, has been shifted to the Telangana High Court as its Chief Justice.

- Advertisement -

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, who is at present the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court, has been shifted to head the Tripura High Court. Also, Justice K.R. Shriram, who was Chief Justice at the Madras High Court, will now become the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.