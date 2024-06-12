31 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Two Women Judges Elevated to Permanent Status at Gauhati High Court

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 12: Two additional judges of the Gauhati High Court were elevated to permanent judges on Tuesday, as per a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The newly appointed permanent judges are Justices Susmita Phukan Khaund and Mitali Thakuria.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint (i) Smt. Justice Susmita Phukan Khaund and (ii) Smt. Justice Mitali Thakuria, Additional Judges of the Gauhati High Court, to be Judges of that High Court with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices,” the notification read.

These promotions are the first to be notified after the Narendra Modi government assumed office for a third consecutive term on June 9.

On May 18, the Supreme Court Collegium (SCC), consisting of Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, and Justice B R Gavai, approved the proposal for their appointment as permanent judges.

Notably, the Collegium of the Gauhati High Court had unanimously recommended their appointment as permanent judges on April 1.

The SCC, after scrutinizing the material on record, including the opinions of consultee judges and the report of the Judgment Evaluation Committee, recommended on May 18 that Justice Susmita Phukan Khaund and Justice Mitali Thakuria are fit and suitable for appointment as permanent judges of the Gauhati High Court.

