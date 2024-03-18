19.6 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 18, 2024
type here...

Two brothers drown in Kapili river

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 17: Two teen brothers went missing while bathing in the Kapili river at Kampur on Sunday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

Sources claimed that two teenagers, identified as Amarjyoti Baruah (12) and his elder brother Manash Baruah of Kampur Saraihagi area, went to take a bath in the Kapili river. While bathing, suddenly Amarjyoti drowned. On seeing him, Manash tried to save his younger brother, but unfortunately, he also fell into a heavy water circle and went missing, sources added. Meanwhile, on being informed by some locals, rescue personnel from the local administration rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation. The rescue teams are yet to spot the victim brothers at the time of filing this report, sources added.

7 Reasons To Have Drumsticks In This Season
7 Reasons To Have Drumsticks In This Season
Top 10 Places to Visit in Goa
Top 10 Places to Visit in Goa
10 Small Birds That Sing Most Beautifully
10 Small Birds That Sing Most Beautifully
7 Rare Birds Found In India
7 Rare Birds Found In India
7 South-Indian Dishes For Lunch
7 South-Indian Dishes For Lunch
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

3 illegal immigrants from Myanmar arrested at Agartala station on way...

The Hills Times - 0
7 Reasons To Have Drumsticks In This Season Top 10 Places to Visit in Goa 10 Small Birds That Sing Most Beautifully 7 Rare Birds Found In India 7 South-Indian Dishes For Lunch