Two brothers drown in Kapili river

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 17: Two teen brothers went missing while bathing in the Kapili river at Kampur on Sunday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

Sources claimed that two teenagers, identified as Amarjyoti Baruah (12) and his elder brother Manash Baruah of Kampur Saraihagi area, went to take a bath in the Kapili river. While bathing, suddenly Amarjyoti drowned. On seeing him, Manash tried to save his younger brother, but unfortunately, he also fell into a heavy water circle and went missing, sources added. Meanwhile, on being informed by some locals, rescue personnel from the local administration rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation. The rescue teams are yet to spot the victim brothers at the time of filing this report, sources added.