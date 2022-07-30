Two Corrupt Assam Govt Staff Caught Red Handed

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 29: Intensifying its action against corrupt government employees, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam on Friday caught two state government officers – one from Morigaon and the other from the Dibrugarh district’s Khowang, red handed for accepting bribe.

A sleuth of vigilance & anti- corruption caught the Morigaon district’s superintendent of Excise Barsha Bora Bordoloi red-handed while allegedly taking Rs 20,000 as bribe from a liquor trader named Chinmoy Tamuli of Jagiroad under Morigaon district.

Liquor trader Chinmoy Tamuli alleged that the superintendent of excise Barsha Bora Bordoloi demanded Rs 1 lakh as bribe from him to convert his wine shop license to bar one in which the liquor businessman immediately refused to pay the huge money.

Tamuli said, “After refusing to pay rupees one lakh, the superintendent of excise Bordoloi asked me to pay Rs 75,000 for converting the wine shop license to bar one.”

Tamuli claimed that after his further refusal, the superintendent forced him to pay Rs 60,000 instead of 75,000 for the purpose.

“Out of no choice, I made contact with the vigilance & anti- corruption team and today as instructed I came to pay twenty thousand rupees as advance. Accordingly, she was caught red handed,” Tamuli further said.

On Friday, the vigilance and anti-corruption trapped another state government employee identified as Nabajyoti Sarma.

Sarma works as a dealing assistant at the office of the Block Education Extension officer, Khowang block under Dibrugarh district. In connection with the trap, Assam’s special director general of police GP Singh tweeted, “Second action against corruption amongst government officers in one day. Vigilance and anti corruption, Assam trapped and arrested red handed Nabajyoti Sarma, dealing assistant office of the BEEO, Khowang, Dibrugarh while accepting bribe money. Lawful action is being taken.”