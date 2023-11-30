Three Held Over Bribe Charges

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 29: The directorate of vigilance and anti corruption arrested (UB) Ajay Kumar Handique, officer in-charge of Dhula Police Station, Darrang for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe.

The OC had asked bribe to the tune of Rs 3,20,000 from a complainant.

A middleman Muktar Hussain was also apprehended after he accepted Rs 5,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant on behalf of Inspector (UB) Handique.

Accordingly, a trap was laid on Wednesday by a team from the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, Assam, at Tangi Chariali Petrol Pump under Dhula PS Muktar Hussain, a middleman was caught red handed, immediately after he accepted Rs. 5,000/- (five thousand only) as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant on behalf of inspector (UB) Ajay Kumar Handique. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly in presence of independent witnesses.

“A complaint was received at this directorate of vigilance & anti-corruption, Assam, alleging that inspector (UB) Ajay Kumar Handique, officer in-charge of Dhula Police Station, Dist- Darrang had demanded Rs 3,20,000 (three lakh twenty thousand only) as bribe from the complainant for giving him relief in a criminal case, even though he is the complainant of the case. Later, the O/C had reduced the amount of bribe to Rs. 1,00,000/- (one lakh only).

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant,” a release stated.

In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 29/11/2023 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 103/2023 under Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

In another such incident, a senior assistant in the office of the sub-registrar cum marriage officer, Boko nabbed for allegedly bribe for processing mutation related works.

Baishya was caught red handed in the office, immediately after she accepted Rs. 4,000/- (four thousand only) as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from her possession and has been seized accordingly in presence of independent witnesses.

“A complaint was received at this directorate of vigilance & anti-corruption, Assam, alleging that Pranita Baishya, senior assistant in the office of the sub- registrar cum marriage officer, Boko, Dist – Kamrup had demanded Rs. 5,500/- (five thousand five hundred only) as bribe from the complainant for processing mutation related work.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned persons,” an official statement said.

Finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, she has been arrested by the team of the directorate of vigilance & anti-corruption, it added.