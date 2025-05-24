34.2 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 24, 2025
type here...

Two Couples Sentenced in Assam for Separate Crimes

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 24: In two distinct instances, Assam courts have sentenced prison time to two couples for serious criminal acts — one case of child molestation and the other drug trade.

- Advertisement -

A trial court in Assam’s Biswanath district has given 20 years rigorous imprisonment to Jiten Bhumij and his wife Monika for molesting a minor girl. The case involved the molestation of Bhumij’s 16-year-old niece, according to an advocate who dealt with the case. While Jiten Bhumij was held guilty of committing the act, Monika was held guilty as an abettor.

Related Posts:

The Biswanath District and Sessions Judge convicted the couple under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Apart from the jail term, both were also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000. If the fine cannot be paid, they will also face an additional jail term.

In another instance, the Jorhat District and Sessions-cum-Special Judge held a husband-wife couple, Bitul and Dipti Borah, guilty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The pair had been convicted of drug peddling.

The court sentenced them to 10 years of severe imprisonment and fined each of them Rs 1,000. If the fines are not paid, they will also have to undergo an extra one-month imprisonment.

- Advertisement -

These decisions are representative of the judiciary’s strong stand regarding offenses that involve child abuse as well as drugs in the state.

View all stories
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Protests Erupt in Manipur Over Alleged Removal of State’s Name from...

The Hills Times -
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try 10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India 10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty 10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday 10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India