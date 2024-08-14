28 C
Two fishermen hacked to death on Karbi Anglong-Hojai border

Representational Image
HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 13: Two men were hacked to death by unidentified miscreants on the inter-district border of Karbi Anglong and Hojai at Tokabari under Bakalia Police Station, Karbi Anglong, on Monday night.  

According to family sources, the two local fishermen went to collect fish from a paddy field using the traps they had set.

As the two victims did not return home on Monday night, the family members went to search for them in the morning. They found the two men lying by the roadside with wounds on their bodies.

Karbi Anglong superintendent of police, Sanjib Kumar Saikia, also visited the spot.  

The local Member of the Autonomous Council (MAC) of Langpher constituency and KAAC executive member for Handloom & Fishery, Madhuram Lekthe, visited the spot and met with the victims’ family.

EM Lekthe, informing the media, said, “I came to know about the brutal killing of the two fishermen in the morning at Tokabari. They supported their family by selling their catch. I asked the district administrations of Karbi Anglong and Hojai, as well as the superintendent of police, to investigate the matter as early as possible.”

