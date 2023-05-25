Union Minister Amit Shah Launched Assam Police Seva Setu Portal, Laid Foundation Stone of NFSU

Guwahati May 25: On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the ‘Sewa Setu’ mobile app, developed in collaboration with the Assam Police and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). This innovative app aims to streamline public interaction with the police by allowing citizens to lodge First Information Reports (FIRs), report missing persons, and conduct tenant verifications, among other services, without the need to physically visit a police station.

The Assam Police Seva Setu portal, which will provide real-time communication and increased transparency, was also launched alongside the mobile app. The online platform will be available in both Assamese and Bengali languages. Notably, individuals can now instantly report crimes, file grievances, and register as senior citizens online. Other features of the Assam Police Seva Setu app include:

Instant criminal reporting and grievance submission. Senior citizens living alone can register online. Verification of candidates for government, public sector, and private sector jobs. Tenant, paying guest, and domestic help verification. Reporting missing persons, child-related issues, and lost and found items. Security clearance for commercial constructions, petrol stations, and more. Obtaining permissions or No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for fireworks sales, temporary bar licenses, etc. Providing feedback and sharing confidential criminal information.

The Assam Police expressed their excitement for the launch on their official Twitter account, stating that citizens now have easy access to a range of services in real time, with everything just #OneRightClick away.

Furthermore, during the event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also laid the foundation stone for the Guwahati campus of the National Forensic Sciences University. The campus, located in the Changsari suburb of Kamrup’s Molong district, is expected to be completed in two phases. The first phase is slated for completion by 2026, while the second phase is targeted for 2030. With an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore, the campus will offer more than 50 undergraduate, graduate, PhD, and post-doctoral programs in various fields of forensic science, including wildlife forensics, cyber security, narcotics, digital forensics, drone forensics, forensic psychology, and forensic justice and law.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted that the National Forensic Sciences University in Molong will not only provide top-notch academic support but also serve as a career pathway for students from all Southeast Asian nations.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Sushma Swaraj visited Guwahati on the same day for a day-long visit commemorating the completion of the two-year tenure of the BJP-led government in Assam, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The visit included attendance at three commemorative events.

During the closing ceremony, Amit Shah witnessed the ceremonial delivery of appointment letters to 44,703 qualified candidates for various government ministries, furthering the government’s commitment to efficient governance and public service.