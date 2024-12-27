13.7 C
Sewa Setu App giving 800 services: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI, Dec 12:  Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the Sewa Setu application launched by the state government three years ago has been giving around 800 services to bring the administration to the doorstep of people.

The chief minister said that when Sewa Setu was launched three years ago in 2021, only 47 services were available on this platform. Over the period of time, the Sewa Setu application has evolved.

“800 Services now live on Sewa Setu! To provide seamless services at the click of a button, we launched the Sewa Setu platform on 2021 with 47 services. In 3 years, the platform has evolved to now have 800 citizen centric services with an assured delivery timeline,” Sarma wrote on micro-blogging site X.

According to Sarma, in 2022, the reach of this platform was increased and 125 services were provided by Sewa Setu application.

In 2023, the administration was successful to provide 541 services through Sewa Setu application which is further increased to 800 this year, the chief minister mentioned.

 Besides this, Sarma also commented on taking efforts to ensure that roads are safe so that accident relate fatalities can be reduced.

 “As the holiday season fast approaches, we are taking every effort to ensure that our roads are safe and we can reduce accidents & fatalities by at least 20%. Instructions have been issued for strict monitoring of vehicles and prevention of drink & drive cases.”

The chief minister recently held a video conference with District Commissioners, Police Superintendents, and officials from the Transport and Excise Departments focusing on reviewing road accidents in the state, enforcing road safety regulations, and assessing measures taken by the Transport and Police Departments to mitigate such incidents.

