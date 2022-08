HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Aug 25: The death anniversary of Late Hari Narayan Barua, founder of All Assam VDP Party was observed in the VDP party office in Demow police station on Tuesday. The VDP party workers paid their tribute to Late Hari Narayan Barua, founder of All Assam VDP Party on the occasion. In the programme, VDP party workers along with other dignitaries were present.

In Bokota Hologuri also, the VDP party workers paid tribute to Late Hari Narayan Barua.