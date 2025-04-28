West Karbi Anglong pays homage to Pahalgam victims

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, April 27: A series of heartfelt condolence ceremonies were organised across multiple locations in West Karbi Anglong district to pay tribute to the victims of the tragic Pahalgam terrorist attack. One of the prominent events took place at Kheroni Charali’s Shiv Mandir, where the members of Karbi Anglong Hindi Bhashi Sanstha and Karbi Anglong Hindi Bhashi Chhatra Sanstha jointly organized a solemn gathering.

The ceremony at Ranaima Bill was held under the presidentship of Amar Bahadur Singh, with Secretary Ajay Chauhan and Advisor Pradip Kalita leading the proceedings. Senior BJP worker Kedar Sahu of the BJP Booth Committee Ranaima (131) was also present, expressing solidarity with the victims’ families.

Among the notable dignitaries in attendance was Kheroni Police Station Officer-In-Charge (OC) Shravan Kumar Engti and staff, who joined the community in mourning the loss of innocent lives.

The event saw participants offering prayers and tributes, condemning the heinous act of terrorism, and calling for unity and justice. The gatherings underscored the district’s resolve to stand against violence and honor the memory of those lost in the Pahalgam massacre.