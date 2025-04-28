Violent clash over illegal sand mining in Dalgaon

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, April 27: A violent clash over illegal sand mining activities at the Dhanashree River in Silbari, Dalgaon, plunged Darrang district into turmoil last night, leaving four policemen injured and resulting in the arrest of 34 individuals.

The conflict erupted following a dispute between two rival contractor groups—one led by Kabir Ali and the other involving Zahidul Islam, Habibur Rahman, Ekmadul Haque, and Mustak Ahmed. Local residents reportedly raised objections to the ongoing illegal sand mining operations, further inflaming tensions between the factions.

As the situation spiraled out of control, police forces from Silbari attempted to intervene but were attacked by a violent mob. Sub-Inspector Rupankar Das, Major Pradeep Boro, Anand Das, and Jewel Hazarika sustained injuries during the assault. Sub-Inspector Das, critically wounded, was initially treated at Kharupetia Community Health Centre and Mangaldai Civil Hospital before being shifted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital for advanced care.

Dalgaon police acted swiftly in the aftermath, arresting 34 individuals, including Azad Ali, Mafidul Islam, and Abu Bakkar Siddique, all of whom have been remanded to judicial custody. A separate case was registered against 30 others for assaulting police officers, obstructing their duties, and causing property damage. Sources indicate that more than 100 individuals may have been involved, with several suspects still at large.

The underlying cause of the unrest is believed to be a financial dispute between the contractor groups, compounded by a prior legal complaint filed by contractor Kaushik Choudhury against Zahidul Islam and others over alleged extortion demands.

The incident has brought renewed focus to the issue of rampant illegal sand mining in Darrang district, raising serious concerns regarding governance, environmental degradation, and public safety.

In response to the violence, the Darrang unit of the All Assam Minorities Students’ Union (AAMSU) strongly condemned the attack on law enforcement and demanded stringent action against the perpetrators. Meanwhile, the district administration has deployed military and paramilitary forces along the river’s vicinity to prevent further escalation. Security has been tightened, and authorities remain on high alert as the situation continues to be tense.