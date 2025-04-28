25 C
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates 2 flyovers in Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, APR 27: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the “BagmiborNilmoni Phukan Uroniya Setu” — the flyover at Thana Chariali, Mancottaroad in Dibrugarh, on Sunday evening.

Union Cabinet minister Sarbananda Sonowal, along with Assam’s State cabinet minister Prashanta Phukan, MP Rameswar Teli, and a host of dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Following this, the chief minister also inaugurated the newly constructed Convoy Road flyover, officially named “Dr. Leela Gogoi Uroniya Setu,” connecting Convoy Road to NH-37.

Speaking at the programme, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Today, two flyovers were inaugurated in Dibrugarh, and both will help solve the traffic problems of the city. More flyovers will be coming up in Dibrugarh in the future. We are committed to working for the development of the city.”

