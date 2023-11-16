HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Nov 15: The Assam Pradesh Youth Congress in collaboration with the Tinsukia district

youth Congress took out a Youth Jodo Yatra in Tinsukia on Wednesday.

More than 5000 youths participated in the yatra, which began at the Borguri Bihutoli court Tiniali and

concluded at the Congress Bhawan in Tinsukia.

Led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has gained much across the country. The

yatra was organized to get in touch with youths of our country.

The programme was attended by Krishna Allabaru, secretary of the All India Congress Committee(AICC)

and observer of Indian Youth Congress(IYC), secretary of Indian Youth Congress(IYC) and observer of

APYC S R Lenka, Debabrata Saikia leader of Congress Legislature Party(CLP), Durga Bhumij former

Doomdooma MLA, former Chabua MLA Raju Sahu, APCC joint secretary Sibanath Chetia, Assam Pradesh

Youth Congress president Zubair Anam Mazumdar, vice president Devid Phukan, Tinsukia district youth

Congress president Porag Konwar, Nabajeet Bailung, general secretary and all Congress leaders and

workers of Tinsukia district also joined in the Youth Jodo Yatra.

Krishna Allabaru in his speech said, “The BJP government both at the state and the Centre avoids

addressing vital issues such as unemployment, inflation, border issues, women safety, etc, which is very

unfortunate.”

After that various Congress leaders and workers felicitated Krishna Allabaru with the traditional

Assamese phoolam gamosha and Japi.