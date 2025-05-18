8th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy concludes with enthusiastic finale in Tawang

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 17: The 8th edition of the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT), an annual Under-16 District Level Football and Volleyball Tournament for boys and girls, concluded today in a spirited finale at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Sports Stadium, Tawang. The event showcased youthful energy, discipline, and sportsmanship, drawing participants and spectators from across the district.

- Advertisement -

The highlight of the final day was the boys’ football final, where Team Tawang dominated the field with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Team Mogto, clinching the championship title.

MLA of Tawang, Namgey Tsering, graced the closing ceremony as Chief Guest, accompanied by a host of dignitaries including Zila Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu, Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, and representatives from Monpa Mimang Tsogpa, Tawang Monpa Employees Society, and local political parties.

In his address, MLA Namgey Tsering urged the youth to stay away from drugs and anti-social behavior, encouraging them instead to channel their energy into sports. He emphasized the transformative power of athletics in shaping disciplined, focused, and responsible citizens. He also assured continued support for youth and sports development in the region.

Tournament Highlights:

Football (Boys) Winners: Tawang (4) vs Mogto (0), Best Footballer (Boys): Leki Phuntso (Mogto)

- Advertisement -

Football (Girls) Winners: Lungla (9) vs Tawang (1)

Best Footballer (Girls): Dechin Yangton (Lungla)

Volleyball (Boys) Winners: Lungla

Best Player (Boys): Pam Phuntso (Lungla)

- Advertisement -

Volleyball (Girls) Winners: Lungla

Best Player (Girls): Tenzin Wangmu (Lungla)

The Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy, held annually in honor of martyr Hangpan Dada, has become a beacon of inspiration for young athletes across Arunachal Pradesh. The tournament continues to serve as a platform to nurture sports talent, foster unity, and promote healthy lifestyles among the youth of the state.