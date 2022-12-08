Airtel launches World Pass for travel across 184 countries

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Dec 7: Airtel has launched the ‘Airtel World Pass’ which revolutionises the experience for all international travel because it works seamlessly across 184 countries. This change comes on the back of extensive customer research conducted by Airtel that showed that many customers find International Roaming packs, in general, confusing across the whole global Telco industry. Airtel aims to address this issue with the launch of the Airtel World Pass.

Commenting on the launch of the Airtel World Pass, Shashwat Sharma, director of Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel said, “At Airtel, our mission is to solve customer problems so that our experience speaks for itself. The feedback that we have heard on international travel-related concerns has compelled us to launch a defining proposition for our customers – the Airtel World Pass. This offers our customers one pack for the globe, significantly greater value, allows them to control what they use on the app, and allows for emergency data usage long after the pack allowance is over.”