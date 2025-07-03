32.9 C
Assam Police Seize 200 kg of Beef in Dhubri, Suspected Smuggler Arrested

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 3: In an effort to implement the state-wide ban on beef, Assam Police detained a suspected smuggler and confiscated almost 200 kilograms of the banned meat in a raid carried out on Thursday morning in Dhubri district.

Based on a tip, a police party headed by Officer-in-Charge Debajit Kalita from Golakganj Police Station conducted a pre-dawn raid at Biratnagar Chariali near National Highway 17. In the raid, the party intercepted a scooty without any number plate that was moving in the direction of Gauripur. The rider was signaled to stop but he tried to flee and crashed the vehicle in the process.

Whereas the driver of the autorickshaw escaped from the scene, the police arrested one individual—Azizur Rahman, a native of Mansai falling under Bakshirhat Police Station in West Bengal. When the autorickshaw was inspected, officials found that it was carrying around two quintals (200 kg) of beef, hidden inside the vehicle.

Both the banned meat and the scooty were impounded and put into custody. The authorities have initiated a wider inquiry to find out other people who are involved and follow the entire range of the cross-border smuggling network.

The operation highlights the ongoing issue of beef trafficking from neighbouring West Bengal by illegal operators, despite the imposition of strict state bans on beef sales and movement.

