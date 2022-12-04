16 C
‘Around the Globe’ food festival brings cuisines from across continents

Business
New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI): With more than 100 dishes from countries including Spain, Italy, Turkey, the United States, and Greece, ‘Around The Globe’ food festival began here on Saturday.

Organised by Edesia, a global cuisine restaurant at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla, the theme of the first edition of ‘Around The Globe’ food festival is ‘Food Carnival’.

Over the course of 15 days, food enthusiasts can munch on Mexican Tacos or chop their way through the delectable Dimsums, dip the Churros in the hot chocolate or live the Hot Dog culture from USA.

Few of the menu highlights include Prawn Bisque, French Onion Soup, Falafel, Pita Breads, Burritos, Crepes, Burgers, Ratatouille, Sandwiches, Harissa Chicken Wings, Paella, Rice Pilaf, Lebanese Kibbeh, Popcorn Chicken, Tiramisu, Greek Mousakka, Burgers, Tiramisu, Chicken & Cheese Enchiladas, and Espinacas con Garbanzos.

“We have been constantly striving to curate immersive dining experiences for our guests to mesmerise all their senses when they visit our restaurants. Our Around The Globe menu features the dishes which have gained cult status across continents and countries making the food festival an adventurous ride for the palate,” Pradipt Sinha, director of Food & Beverage said in a statement.

The festival will offer delectable recipes at interactive stations such as ‘Swirling Soup’ (opening act), ‘Fire Show’ (live street food), ‘Whistling Starters’ (mime show), ‘The Great Indian Main Course’ (circus), ‘Salad Jugglers’ (filler act), ‘Rice Pyramids’, ‘Drinks Pit stop’ (break time), ‘The Dancing Ice Cream’ (show stopper), ‘The Bread Carpet’ (VVIP Zone), ‘The Wheel Of Desserts’ (grand finale) from across continents.

The buffet will be available at a cost of Rs 2,399 per person.

The festival will conclude on December 18.

