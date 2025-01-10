Nathan McSweeney returns to Australia squad for Sri Lanka tour; Steve Smith to lead squad in Pet Cummins’ absence

Melbourne, Jan 9 (AP) Nathan McSweeney was recalled to Australia’s test squad on Thursday to tour Sri Lanka, less than three weeks after being dropped from the top order.

Australia’s selectors announced their squad Thursday for the two-test tour, with several fresh faces added to the group that played India in Sydney last week. Australia won the five-test series 3-1 a nd clinched a spot in the World Test Championship against South Africa at Lord’s in June.

- Advertisement -

Steve Smith will lead the squad to Sri Lanka while regular skipper Pat Cummins is on leave as his wife awaits the birth of the couple’s second child.

Australia’s selectors concentrated on spin for the two Sri Lanka tests, with uncapped 21-year-old Cooper Connolly among the seven full or part-time slow bowling options in the 16-man squad.

Connolly, a left-arm allrounder, has represented Australia in limited-overs cricket and has been called up for his maiden test campaign along with specialist spinners Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann.

McSweeney scored 72 runs at an average of 14.4 in his first three tests against India, before being replaced by Sam Konstas for the Melbourne Cricket Ground test starting Dec. 26. The 25-year-old McSweeney has batted at No. 3 for South Australia state this season — averaging 97 — but has previously batted further down the order.

- Advertisement -

Cricket Australia also said Cummins was “focusing on an ankle issue which was managed through the test summer” and fellow paceman Josh Hazlewood was continuing his recovery from a calf injury. Mitchell Marsh was omitted for the tour, joining Hazlewood in focusing on the 50-overs Champion’s Trophy in Pakistan which immediately follows the test tour.

The first test begins Jan. 29 and the second Feb. 6, both at spin-friendly Galle International Stadium. A one-off one-day international is scheduled for Feb. 13, also at Galle.

“Sri Lanka is a challenging and exciting place to tour given the different conditions players may be presented with,” selector George Bailey said. “This squad provides several ways to structure the XI depending on what type of wickets we may encounter in each match.”

Australia squad: Steve Smith (captain), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

- Advertisement -