Assam Down Town University To Host 8th Annual Job Fair On June 25

HT Bureau

Guwahati, June 18: Leading educational institute Assam down town University (AdtU), Guwahati is all set to conduct the eighth edition of annual job fair 2022 on June 25 at the university campus for the students across India. Touted as one of the largest job fairs of Northeast, the day-long event is expected to be attended by 4,000 job seekers, who can get recruited by more than 40 reputed national and multinational companies including Downtown hospital, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Ampath, JustDial, Talent Aquitance ,Marico, Dabur, Sodexo etc. Last year the job fair provided a platform for recruiters and young talents, had 3,500 job seekers taking their shots at over 50 reputable organizations present.

The job fair is aimed at candidates having 0-5 years of experience. It will cater to the students from various verticals such as Management, Social Sciences, Pharmacy, Engineering, Nursing, Paramedical and Sciences.

According to CMIE data, India’s unemployment rate rises to 7.83% in April. The highest unemployment rate was recorded in the northern state of Haryana at 34.5 per cent, followed by 28.8 per cent in Rajasthan and 21.1 per cent in Bihar. Meanwhile, the joblessness was lowest in Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Assam, where the unemployment rate stood at a minuscule 0.2 per cent, 0.6 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively.

“Being the Northeast India’s leading placement driven-university, we are trying to bridge the gap. With our excellent infrastructure and our motivated, high caliber and students friendly faculty, we provide our students a skill-oriented future across all the advanced study programmes currently ongoing in AdtU. Our unabated endeavor is to empower them with new age life skills which come handy in placing themselves in future service career destination. Yet we are aware that, for newly minted college graduates, placement session can be a tumultuous time filled with anticipation, anxiety, happiness and disappointment and they require to be provided with opportunity to face and experience placement session in real time and real sense. With this background in mind, we have come up with this largest ‘Job Fair 2022’ so that the students get a hang of the placement scenario. I would like to extend my warm wishes for their every success in the ‘Job Fair 2022’ and the future service career,” said Prof. (Dr.) N. C. Talukdar, vice chancellor, Assam down town University.