28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 25, 2024
type here...

BMW launches all-new 5 series long wheelbase in India

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau                                                                                                       

GUWAHATI, July 24: BMW Group has introduced the all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase to the Indian market, marking a significant milestone in luxury sedan offerings.

- Advertisement -

Locally produced at the BMW Group Plant Chennai, this model represents the pinnacle of modernity and comfort tailored specifically for premium clientele in India.

With an illustrious history spanning back to 1972 and over 10 million units sold globally, the BMW 5 Series continues its legacy as a leader in the executive sedan segment.

 The eighth generation of this iconic vehicle sets new benchmarks in digital innovation and dynamic performance.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, highlighting the car’s enhanced comfort, digital features, and dynamic design.

- Advertisement -

He emphasised that India is the first right-hand drive market to introduce the long wheelbase version, which promises unparalleled space, luxurious comfort, and versatility for both business and personal travel.

Available exclusively in a petrol variant, the BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase debuts at an introductory ex-showroom price of INR 72,90,000. This price excludes additional statutory taxes, fees, and insurance, and may vary at the time of purchase.

The vehicle offers four metallic paint options and features a fully vegan interior upholstery for the first time, reflecting BMW’s commitment to sustainable luxury.

Customers can also benefit from Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus plans, ensuring reduced cost of ownership through comprehensive service packages.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, BMW India Financial Services provides customized financial solutions tailored to individual needs, enhancing the purchasing experience with options like extended warranty, BMW Service Inclusive packages, and BMW Secure package offering coverage throughout the loan tenure.

The launch of the all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase reinforces BMW’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology, luxurious comfort, and unmatched driving pleasure in the Indian market.

9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

IOC awards 2034 Winter Games to Salt Lake City. Utah last...

The Hills Times -
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves 8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India 7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina