BMW launches all-new 5 series long wheelbase in India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 24: BMW Group has introduced the all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase to the Indian market, marking a significant milestone in luxury sedan offerings.

Locally produced at the BMW Group Plant Chennai, this model represents the pinnacle of modernity and comfort tailored specifically for premium clientele in India.

With an illustrious history spanning back to 1972 and over 10 million units sold globally, the BMW 5 Series continues its legacy as a leader in the executive sedan segment.

The eighth generation of this iconic vehicle sets new benchmarks in digital innovation and dynamic performance.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, highlighting the car’s enhanced comfort, digital features, and dynamic design.

He emphasised that India is the first right-hand drive market to introduce the long wheelbase version, which promises unparalleled space, luxurious comfort, and versatility for both business and personal travel.

Available exclusively in a petrol variant, the BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase debuts at an introductory ex-showroom price of INR 72,90,000. This price excludes additional statutory taxes, fees, and insurance, and may vary at the time of purchase.

The vehicle offers four metallic paint options and features a fully vegan interior upholstery for the first time, reflecting BMW’s commitment to sustainable luxury.

Customers can also benefit from Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus plans, ensuring reduced cost of ownership through comprehensive service packages.

Furthermore, BMW India Financial Services provides customized financial solutions tailored to individual needs, enhancing the purchasing experience with options like extended warranty, BMW Service Inclusive packages, and BMW Secure package offering coverage throughout the loan tenure.

The launch of the all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase reinforces BMW’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology, luxurious comfort, and unmatched driving pleasure in the Indian market.