Assam Floods: Topcem Cement Donates Rs.31 Lakhs To CM’s Relief Fund

HT Bureau

Guwahati, June 18: Topcem Cement, a leading cement brand of Assam and North East India, contributed an amount of Rs. 31 lakhs to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to aid and extend support to the State Government’s relief efforts to tackle the large-scale devastation caused by the current and ongoing spate of floods in the state.

The cheque was formally handed over to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by Kailash Ch. Lohia, chairman, Topcem Cement, Ramawatar Agarwalla, managing director, Topcem Cement and Bajrang Lohia, director, Topcem Cement at the chief minister’s secretariat in Dispur, Guwahati on Friday.

Recent floods in Assam have impaired the normal lives of the people. A total of 18.94 lakh people are affected in 28 districts of the state. The state has also suffered huge losses in terms of infrastructural damage, such as roads, property, embankments, etc. This is a token gesture by Topcem Cement in dealing with the magnitude of destruction and damage caused by the floods.

The chief minister appreciated and expressed gratitude to Topcem Cement for their contribution towards the flood affected people of the state and coming forward to help the Assam Government in this hour of crisis.