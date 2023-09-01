28 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 1, 2023
type here...

Economy grows by 7.8 pc in Q1: NSO data

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 31: India recorded economic growth of 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2023-24 against 13.1 per cent in the year-ago period, as per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data released on Thursday.

India remains the fastest-growing major economy as China’s GDP growth in the April-June quarter was 6.3 per cent. As per the NSO data, the agriculture sector recorded a 3.5 per cent growth, up from 2.4 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2022-23.

- Advertisement -

However, the growth in the manufacturing sector decelerated to 4.7 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to 6.1 per cent in the year-ago period. The growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the January-March quarter of 2022-23 was 6.1 per cent and 4.5 per cent in October-December. (PTI)

9 Happiest Animals In The World
9 Happiest Animals In The World
7 Smallest Dog Breeds In The World
7 Smallest Dog Breeds In The World
9 Most Expensive Chocolates In The World
9 Most Expensive Chocolates In The World
Shiv Shakti Point: Chandrayaan 3’s Landing Site
Shiv Shakti Point: Chandrayaan 3’s Landing Site
8 Powerful Yoga Exercises For a Healthy Heart
8 Powerful Yoga Exercises For a Healthy Heart
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

PLI IT hardware scheme attracts 38 applicants so far; Foxconn, HP,...

The Hills Times - 0
9 Happiest Animals In The World 7 Smallest Dog Breeds In The World 9 Most Expensive Chocolates In The World Shiv Shakti Point: Chandrayaan 3’s Landing Site 8 Powerful Yoga Exercises For a Healthy Heart