Grand re-launch of BPCL retail outlet

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 18: In a dazzling celebration of its 18th Anniversary, M/s Nes Jorabat, the flagship retail outlet of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), unveiled its revamped look and extended facilities on Sunday. The event, attended by esteemed guests including Zubeen Garg, renowned Singer & Pride of Assam, and A L Hek, Minister of Govt. of Meghalaya, marked a significant milestone in the history of fuel retailing in the region.

The re-launch showcased Nes Jorabat’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, as it revealed a dedicated section catering to Small Vehicles such as SUVs, Cars, and Sedans, with future plans for the installation of CNG facilities. The Meghalaya Minister, reflecting on the outlet’s inception 18 years ago, lauded its contribution to local employment, particularly highlighting the empowerment of over 150 local attendants, notably Khasi girls.

Debashis Naik, Head Retail East BPCL, underscored the enhanced convenience for commuters, citing recent additions like EV Charging facilities and the introduction of the Double Dhamaka Scheme, promising instant gifts and lottery opportunities to customers.

Commending BPCL’s efforts, BJ Phukan, MD NRL, applauded Nes Jorabat’s status as the highest-selling retail outlet, attributing it to the world-class extension and improvements undertaken. Indranil Banerjee, Territory Manager Shillong, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing Nes Jorabat’s position as BPCL’s premier outlet, offering a unique experience to its patrons.

The event also witnessed the launch of the Ustaad Loyalty programme, designed to reward customers for their continued patronage. Among the distinguished attendees were BPCL’s State Head North East, Pankaj Das, and BPCL’s Assam Territory Manager, Mowsam Khaund, along with other key officials from the BPCL fraternity. From the dealer side, the Jain family, accompanied by Ex GM of NRL Apoorva Bhattacharya and Assamese Actress Neetali Das, graced the occasion, alongside notable Assamese social media influencers.

