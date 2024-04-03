Nes Jorabat Platinum Retail Outlet Claims Top Spot Nationwide in BPCL Sales HT Bureau

Guwahati, Apr 2: In a remarkable achievement, Nes Jorabat, located at 10th Mile, G S Road, Jorabat, Meghalaya, and a distinguished Platinum retail outlet dealership of BPCL, has clinched the coveted title of the highest-selling outlet within BPCL India for the month of March. Celebrating its 18th Anniversary, the dealership, recently revitalized with a grand relaunch, has swiftly risen to prominence, surpassing all expectations by clinching this prestigious accolade within its inaugural month of revamped operations. Spanning across an expansive 2-acre area meticulously developed by BPCL, Nes Jorabat stands as a beacon of excellence, offering world-class facilities and services tailored to cater to the diverse needs of its esteemed patrons. Mr. Pankaj, BPCL’s North East State Head, attributes the dealership’s resounding success to a blend of exceptional customer service, innovative loyalty schemes, and the unwavering dedication of its proficient team. Expressing gratitude to the loyal clientele whose steadfast support propelled the outlet to its No. 1 position, Mr. Indranil Bannerjee, BPCL’s Territory Manager Shillong, lauds the relentless efforts of the Jain family and their dedicated team in achieving this significant milestone.

The celebratory event witnessed the presence of esteemed BPCL officials, including Debashish Das, Sr Manager, Faiyaz Alam, State Construction Engineer, Janmajeet Das, Territory Coordinator, Pankaj Doley, Engineering Officer, and Asmita Khan, Sales Officer, alongside dealer Mr. Jain, his family, valued customers, and committed staff members.

Jain, the dealer of M/s NES Jorabat, attributes the dealership’s triumph to its steadfast commitment to ensuring quality and quantity assurance, delivering world-class services, and pioneering customer-centric offerings. From expansive parking facilities to complimentary car wash services and a dedicated coffee shop cum departmental store, Nes Jorabat sets the standard for premium customer experiences. With a steadfast pledge to uphold these elevated standards in the future, Nes Jorabat reaffirms its dedication to excellence and unwavering customer satisfaction.

