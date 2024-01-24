Kia launches next-gen Sonet

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 23: Kia unveiled its latest offering, the New Sonet, a cutting-edge Compact SUV. Priced at an attractive introductory rate starting from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) nationwide, this vehicle promises to elevate the standards in the Compact SUV segment. Revealed in December 2023, the New Sonet stands out with an impressive array of features, including 25 safety features, a state-of-the-art Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) encompassing 10 autonomous features, and a robust suite of 15 Hi-Safety features.

Boasting innovation, the New Sonet integrates over 70 Connected car features, showcasing Kia’s commitment to technological advancements. Among these features is ‘Find My Car with SVM,’ providing a comprehensive view of the car’s surroundings, coupled with user-friendly Hinglish commands to enhance the driving experience.

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer at Kia India, expressed the company’s dedication to premiumizing the Compact SUV segment. He highlighted the success of the previous Sonet in disrupting the market with its exceptional design and technological prowess. With the introduction of the New Sonet, Kia aims to raise the bar even higher, delivering a winning proposition that combines style and innovation for a superior driving experience.