Citroën India organises showcase of C3 Aircross SUV

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 29: Citroën, the renowned French

automaker on Wednesday in a bid to bring the latest

automotive innovation closer to consumers, organised a

showcase of the newly launched C3 Aircross SUV in

Guwahati. Following its successful national launch in

October, the C3 Aircross SUV is now set to captivate the

discerning automotive enthusiasts of the region.

The showcase held at La Maison Citroën showroom in

Lalmati Guwahati enabled local customers to engage and

explore firsthand the exceptional features and distinctive

design of the C3 Aircross SUV. This initiative further

strengthens Citroën’s commitment to delivering top-notch

automotive experiences across diverse regions in India

The event was graced by the eminent figure in Assamese

cinema, Nishita Goswami. Recognized for her impactful roles

in Assamese language films such as “Rong,” “Ratnakar,”

“Hold My Hand,” and “Mon,”. She eloquently spoke about

the SUV’s comfort, design, and impressive features.

The new C3 Aircross SUV, is India’s first made-in-India mid-

size SUV, available in 5 & 5+2 seating. A desirable 4,323mm

long Mid-size SUV, C3 Aircross SUV offers a tough, expressive

design that exudes confidence. Distinctly Citroën, yet a

quintessential mid-size SUV, it combines a unique, muscular,

and bold design with signature Citroën comfort and well-

being for passengers. Additionally, it boasts segment-leading

versatility for up to 7 passengers. Its silhouette stands out

with a 200mm ground clearance, muscular wheel arches with

large wheels and tyres, and durable protective claddings. The

robust bumpers and high ground clearance make it adept at

navigating uneven road surfaces, when necessary, while the

torsional stiffness of the body has been engineered to

minimize vibrations and enhance passenger comfort.

Roland Bouchara, CEO & managing director, Stellantis India,

said, “We are delighted to showcase the new C3 Aircross

SUV, designed, developed, and made in India for the

discerning consumers in Guwahati. This mid-size SUV is built

featuring key elements of Citroën’s DNA — Comfort and

Innovation. It has received a positive response across the

country since the start of bookings in September. Our

expanded and ever-growing network of showrooms and

workshops is ready to deliver the new C3 Aircross SUV, with

its class-leading features, distinctive eye-catching styling, and

matchless versatility.”

Commenting on the showcase, Rishabh Himatsingka, dealer

principal, La Maison Citroën Guwahati, commented, “We’re

thrilled to have hosted this showcase enabling our local

customers to experience firsthand, the exceptional design

and innovative features of the new C3 Aircross SUV. We take

pride in bringing Citroën’s commitment to top-notch

experiences to the diverse regions of India. Our commitment

remains steadfast in ensuring that our customers in

Guwahati to experience the best of Citroën’s craftsmanship

and innovation.”