Citroën India organises showcase of C3 Aircross SUV

GUWAHATI, Nov 29: Citroën, the renowned French
automaker on Wednesday in a bid to bring the latest
automotive innovation closer to consumers, organised a
showcase of the newly launched C3 Aircross SUV in
Guwahati. Following its successful national launch in
October, the C3 Aircross SUV is now set to captivate the
discerning automotive enthusiasts of the region.
The showcase held at La Maison Citroën showroom in
Lalmati Guwahati enabled local customers to engage and
explore firsthand the exceptional features and distinctive
design of the C3 Aircross SUV. This initiative further
strengthens Citroën’s commitment to delivering top-notch
automotive experiences across diverse regions in India
The event was graced by the eminent figure in Assamese
cinema, Nishita Goswami. Recognized for her impactful roles
in Assamese language films such as “Rong,” “Ratnakar,”
“Hold My Hand,” and “Mon,”. She eloquently spoke about
the SUV’s comfort, design, and impressive features.
The new C3 Aircross SUV, is India’s first made-in-India mid-
size SUV, available in 5 & 5+2 seating. A desirable 4,323mm
long Mid-size SUV, C3 Aircross SUV offers a tough, expressive
design that exudes confidence. Distinctly Citroën, yet a
quintessential mid-size SUV, it combines a unique, muscular,
and bold design with signature Citroën comfort and well-
being for passengers. Additionally, it boasts segment-leading
versatility for up to 7 passengers. Its silhouette stands out
with a 200mm ground clearance, muscular wheel arches with
large wheels and tyres, and durable protective claddings. The
robust bumpers and high ground clearance make it adept at
navigating uneven road surfaces, when necessary, while the
torsional stiffness of the body has been engineered to
minimize vibrations and enhance passenger comfort.
Roland Bouchara, CEO & managing director, Stellantis India,
said, “We are delighted to showcase the new C3 Aircross
SUV, designed, developed, and made in India for the
discerning consumers in Guwahati. This mid-size SUV is built
featuring key elements of Citroën’s DNA — Comfort and
Innovation. It has received a positive response across the
country since the start of bookings in September. Our
expanded and ever-growing network of showrooms and
workshops is ready to deliver the new C3 Aircross SUV, with
its class-leading features, distinctive eye-catching styling, and
matchless versatility.”
Commenting on the showcase, Rishabh Himatsingka, dealer
principal, La Maison Citroën Guwahati, commented, “We’re
thrilled to have hosted this showcase enabling our local
customers to experience firsthand, the exceptional design
and innovative features of the new C3 Aircross SUV. We take
pride in bringing Citroën’s commitment to top-notch
experiences to the diverse regions of India. Our commitment
remains steadfast in ensuring that our customers in
Guwahati to experience the best of Citroën’s craftsmanship
and innovation.”